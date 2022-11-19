Previous
My Sister's Garden by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1969

My Sister's Garden

Visited my sister this morning and was surprised to see so many of her summer bedding plants still flowering
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
