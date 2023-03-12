Sign up
Photo 2084
Snow, Shells, a Shoe, and Crocuses
This incongruous collection of items is on a table by my back door
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
2
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
crocus
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
March 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 12th, 2023
