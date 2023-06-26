Previous
Haddon Hall by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2190

Haddon Hall

A lovely place to rest under the magnificent roses
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Enchanting! with those beautiful roses!
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise