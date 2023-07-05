Previous
Broch of Gurness by 365projectmaxine
Broch of Gurness

This is an Iron Age broch and village, (about 2000 years old), so more contemporary than yesterday's photo subject.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Maxine Lathbury

