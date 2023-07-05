Sign up
Photo 2199
Broch of Gurness
This is an Iron Age broch and village, (about 2000 years old), so more contemporary than yesterday's photo subject.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
Tags
broch
