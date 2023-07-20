Sign up
Photo 2214
Visitor
I was at the RHS Tattoo Park flower show today. This bee was visiting an allium in the floral marquee
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2214
photos
28
followers
35
following
606% complete
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th July 2023 11:11am
Tags
bee
