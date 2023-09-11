Sign up
Photo 2267
Hive Beach, Burton Bradstock
After a day of sightseeing, a glass of wine at our favourite beach cafe, and a stroll along the beach was just the job.
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
sea
