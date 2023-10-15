Previous
Mar Lodge by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2301

Mar Lodge

This is in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park. It was originally built for the Duke and Duchess of Fife in 1895, and is now owned by the National Trust for Scotland.
Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Magnificent Lodge in a beautiful part of Scotland!
October 17th, 2023  
