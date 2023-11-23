Previous
Christmas at Haddon Hall by 365projectmaxine
Christmas at Haddon Hall

I hadn't really thought much about Christmas until I visited the Christmas market at Haddon Hall this morning. It is a beautiful old Tudor Hall which looks fabulous all decked out for the festive season.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
