Previous
Photo 2363
Angel
A visit to my parents' grave today to take a Christmas wreath. This angel always makes me think of the 'weeping angels' in Doctor Who
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Views
0
365
iPhone 14 Pro
16th December 2023 11:11am
Tags
cemetery
