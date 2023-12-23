Sign up
Previous
Photo 2370
Juxtaposition of Seasons
Hyacinths and Christmas decoration on my kitchen windowsill
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
1
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2370
photos
25
followers
32
following
649% complete
View this month »
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd December 2023 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 23rd, 2023
