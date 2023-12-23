Previous
Juxtaposition of Seasons by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2370

Juxtaposition of Seasons

Hyacinths and Christmas decoration on my kitchen windowsill
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
649% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise