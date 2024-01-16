Sign up
Previous
Photo 2394
Snowy Cyclamen
I awoke this morning to a dusting of icy snow. The thing I like about this is that you can see the shape of the beautiful snowflakes
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
2
1
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2394
photos
27
followers
34
following
655% complete
View this month »
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th January 2024 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cyclamen
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
January 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Brave little cyclamen - such a lovely pop of colour in the snow !
January 16th, 2024
