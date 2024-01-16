Previous
Snowy Cyclamen by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2394

Snowy Cyclamen

I awoke this morning to a dusting of icy snow. The thing I like about this is that you can see the shape of the beautiful snowflakes
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
January 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Brave little cyclamen - such a lovely pop of colour in the snow !
January 16th, 2024  
