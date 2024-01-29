Previous
Salt Marsh

The marsh is just outside our holiday cottage. At this time of the year the sky is full of geese coming in to roost for the night
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov and leading lines - I see the flock of birds( geese) in the sky!
