Photo 2407
Salt Marsh
The marsh is just outside our holiday cottage. At this time of the year the sky is full of geese coming in to roost for the night
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
marsh
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov and leading lines - I see the flock of birds( geese) in the sky!
January 30th, 2024
