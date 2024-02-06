Previous
Next
Billy by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2415

Billy

Billy in one of his favourite spots is looking out into the garden
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
661% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Terrific shot with lovely detail.
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise