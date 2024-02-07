Previous
Winter Aconites by 365projectmaxine
Winter Aconites

These are the first of the winter aconites in flower so far this year
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and bright - such a strong citrus-yellow !
February 8th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great shot. Lovely.
February 8th, 2024  
