Photo 2417
A Jumble of Pink and Green
The hellebores were given a thin covering of wet snow this morning
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th February 2024 10:54am
Tags
hellebores
Dorothy
ace
But they will survive 😊
February 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Brrr! cold wet weather - they will come up smiling again !
February 8th, 2024
