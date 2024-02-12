Previous
Sunny Day by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2421

Sunny Day

A little bit of sun and the crocuses in my back garden have opened up
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and cheerful !
February 12th, 2024  
