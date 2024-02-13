Previous
First Daffodils by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2422

First Daffodils

These are next to the back door, and are the first of my daffodils to open
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! so beautiful ! fav
February 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise