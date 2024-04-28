Previous
What a Difference a Day Makes by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2497

What a Difference a Day Makes

Berwick lighthouse and pier protecting the entrance to the River Tweed. It was rather a cold wet walk on the beach today, quite a contrast to the previous few days
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details

