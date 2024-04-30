Previous
Embleton Bay by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2499

Embleton Bay

This is a long stretch of gorgeous sand overlooked by the dramatic ruins of the 14th century Dunstanburgh Castle. It was lovely sunny but very windy walk on the beach to the castle.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details

