Previous
Next
Cirsium by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2521

Cirsium

It has poured with rain all day, so this was taken from my front door
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
691% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise