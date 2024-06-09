Previous
Iris 'Black Form' by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2539

Iris 'Black Form'

I visited a plant fair at Chatsworth House recently and couldn't resist this lovely iris with its velvety petals
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
695% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise