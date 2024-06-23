Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2553
'Stumpery'
I think this old stump adds interest to my shady border and will of course be beneficial to insects (i hope)
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2555
photos
27
followers
34
following
700% complete
View this month »
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2024 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stump
Beverley
ace
Great idea… it’s gorgeous lots of character
June 25th, 2024
Heather
ace
I agree with Beverley! Love the contrasting textures it gives to your photo, too! Fav
June 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close