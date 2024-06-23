Previous
'Stumpery' by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2553

'Stumpery'

I think this old stump adds interest to my shady border and will of course be beneficial to insects (i hope)
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
Great idea… it’s gorgeous lots of character
June 25th, 2024  
Heather ace
I agree with Beverley! Love the contrasting textures it gives to your photo, too! Fav
June 25th, 2024  
