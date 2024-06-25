Previous
Haddon Hall by 365projectmaxine
Haddon Hall

This is the classic view of the Hall. I have visited many times and I never tire of it. Today the gardens, and especially the roses were extremely beautiful.
Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
The most beautiful view of it… absolutely lovely place.
June 25th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great way to capture this impressive building, and a pretty setting too! Fav
June 25th, 2024  
