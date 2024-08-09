Previous
Lunch Time View

Stopped for lunch and this was the view from our table. Shutlingsloe is the pointy hill on the horizon. The road is named after the Cat and Fiddle Inn, just out of shot at its summit
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
