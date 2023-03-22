Sign up
9 / 365
Cactus in Bloom #2 ~ A Tessellation
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Bill Laing
In school, I was a visual learner. Decades later, I still am. My long-standing interest in photography, is an outgrowth of this. ...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
21st March 2023 11:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Cool!
March 23rd, 2023
