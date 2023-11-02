Previous
Agave ~ Tessellation #2 by 365projectorgbilllaing
226 / 365

Agave ~ Tessellation #2

Agave ~ Tessellation #1 is here
https://365project.org/365projectorgbilllaing/365/2023-10-08
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise