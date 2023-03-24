"If you smile at me . . . ."

While walking in the desert near our home, I discovered this bench which some thoughtful, intrepid person had placed near the trail. If you are able to enlarge this image, I encourage you to do so. You will find imbedded in the mosaic artwork, lyrics from several thought-provoking songs by artists such as Bob Dylan; the Beatles; Crosby, Still & Nash; and others. The CS&N lyric on the bench from their song "Wooden Ships" goes like this: "If you smile at me, I will understand 'Cause that is something Everybody everywhere does in the same language." Wouldn't it be great if more people just smiled more at each other? P.S. If you are not familiar with the song, go find the CS&N version and listen to it. It's incredibly beautiful.