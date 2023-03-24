Previous
Next
"If you smile at me . . . ." by 365projectorgbilllaing
11 / 365

"If you smile at me . . . ."

While walking in the desert near our home, I discovered this bench which some thoughtful, intrepid person had placed near the trail. If you are able to enlarge this image, I encourage you to do so. You will find imbedded in the mosaic artwork, lyrics from several thought-provoking songs by artists such as Bob Dylan; the Beatles; Crosby, Still & Nash; and others. The CS&N lyric on the bench from their song "Wooden Ships" goes like this: "If you smile at me, I will understand 'Cause that is something Everybody everywhere does in the same language." Wouldn't it be great if more people just smiled more at each other? P.S. If you are not familiar with the song, go find the CS&N version and listen to it. It's incredibly beautiful.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
In school, I was a visual learner. Decades later, I still am. My long-standing interest in photography, is an outgrowth of this. ...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PompadOOr Photography ace
Great!
March 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise