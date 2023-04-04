Sign up
22 / 365
Full Moon Over Half-Wit
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
3
0
Bill Laing
ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
In school, I was a visual learner. Decades later, I still am. My long-standing interest in photography, is an outgrowth of this. ...
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th April 2023 6:16pm
Diana
ace
Love the long shadow leading to the moon.
April 5th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
As Norman Vincent Peale said “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars.”. Nice use of leading lines and I am most partial to daytime moon captures.
April 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool long shadow ending with the moon
April 5th, 2023
