24 / 365
"When the mountains are pink, it's time for a drink"
That's the local mantra around here.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
3
1
Bill Laing
ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
In school, I was a visual learner. Decades later, I still am. My long-standing interest in photography, is an outgrowth of this. ...
24
Walks @ 7
ace
Here, here and makes the game much more fun :) at least it might explain my poor game. This really has an HD quality on black. (Just click on the image and there is a black back ground)
April 7th, 2023
Annie D
ace
beautiful scene and love the mantra hahaha
April 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture and gorgeous scene.
April 7th, 2023
