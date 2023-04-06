Previous
"When the mountains are pink, it's time for a drink" by 365projectorgbilllaing
24 / 365

"When the mountains are pink, it's time for a drink"

That's the local mantra around here.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Bill Laing

In school, I was a visual learner. Decades later, I still am. My long-standing interest in photography, is an outgrowth of this. ...
Walks @ 7 ace
Here, here and makes the game much more fun :) at least it might explain my poor game. This really has an HD quality on black. (Just click on the image and there is a black back ground)
April 7th, 2023  
Annie D ace
beautiful scene and love the mantra hahaha
April 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture and gorgeous scene.
April 7th, 2023  
