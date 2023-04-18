Previous
"When the mountains are pink, it's time for a drink" -- Part 2 by 365projectorgbilllaing
36 / 365

"When the mountains are pink, it's time for a drink" -- Part 2

Same mountains as depicted in 4/6 posting, but from a different vantage point. These are the Santa Catalina Mountains, looking Southeast.. Tucson is on the over side of these peaks.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Bill Laing

@365projectorgbilllaing
In school, I was a visual learner. Decades later, I still am. My long-standing interest in photography, is an outgrowth of this.
Dawn ace
Beautiful pano of the mountains fav
April 18th, 2023  
