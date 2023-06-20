Oro Valley Metaphor

In previous posts (June 13, May 6, April 13) I've talked about how Oro Valley, AZ, came by its name. This post concludes this series. The image above is a metaphoric representation of Oro Valley. Imagine these small stones as the mountains of this region. The crevasses between the stones are the valleys and washes between the mountains. The tiny palo verde tree blossom petals that have fallen and collected in the crevasses, stand in for the tens of thousands of yellow blooming palo verde and mesquite trees in the valley--in other words the "Oro" in the Valley.



Here's some background information I've posted before in previous posts on this subject:



I live in Oro Valley, AZ, USA. When we first moved here, I assumed that the "oro" in Oro Valley was some reference to gold mining since 'oro" means gold in Spanish. As it turns out the "oro" in Oro Valley reflects the abundance of golden vegetation that blossoms here in the spring. There are at least a dozen different shrubs and trees that grow wild here that put out golden blooms this time of year. If you look down upon the valley it is indeed full of springtime oro. The trees in the scene above are Palo Verde and Mesquite trees. Each one of them is a nugget of gold this time of year and there are tens of thousands of them on the valley floor