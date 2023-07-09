Daylily In The Desert

For the most part we've lived in climates that favored growing beautiful flowers ~ the Midwest, coastal California, Oregon's Willamette Valley. Daylilies have been a perennial favorite of ours. They are a challenge to grow in the desert, however. Finding the right combination of sunlight (not too much; not too little; morning vs afternoon, etc); the right amount of water delivered at the right time; not too windy a location; and on and on and on. My wife managed to coax this bloom out of a recent addition to the yard. It lasted a mere few days before succumbing to the desiccating effects of the desert climate. We enjoyed while we could.