Previous
Daylily In The Desert by 365projectorgbilllaing
117 / 365

Daylily In The Desert

For the most part we've lived in climates that favored growing beautiful flowers ~ the Midwest, coastal California, Oregon's Willamette Valley. Daylilies have been a perennial favorite of ours. They are a challenge to grow in the desert, however. Finding the right combination of sunlight (not too much; not too little; morning vs afternoon, etc); the right amount of water delivered at the right time; not too windy a location; and on and on and on. My wife managed to coax this bloom out of a recent addition to the yard. It lasted a mere few days before succumbing to the desiccating effects of the desert climate. We enjoyed while we could.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning capture of this gorgeous lily, wonderful detail and colours. Congrats to your wife and her green fingers.
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise