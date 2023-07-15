“F8 and Be There” ~ #1

The past 24 hours have confirmed for me the wisdom of that old photographic adage of “F8 and be there.” While it’s important to be prepared, it’s even more important to just “be there." The three images in this series were shot in a 24-hour period just as the sun was coming up in our little community by the mountains. I've always considered myself an evening person, preferring stay up late; then enjoy the comforts of staying in bed while the world outside woke up the next day. Because I live in the desert and I have made a commitment to walking outside 2-3 miles a day, I have had to get up and get out quite early in order to beat the heat--typically by 5 a.m. That change alone has led to my “being there.” I’m on my walk before sunrise in a place that is incredibly beautiful and full of surprises. And because I’ve committed to a 365 Project and I carry a camera with me at all times on my walks, I’m ready to discover the photographic possibilities. Both of these changes have improved my life immeasurably. The three images in this series--each taken at sunrise on successive days--are great personal examples of the wisdom of “F8 and be there."