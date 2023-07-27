Sign up
Previous
135 / 365
Heron, Looking for Breakfast
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
2
1
Bill Laing
ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
135
photos
39
followers
25
following
36% complete
View this month »
JackieR
ace
Fabulous light and perfect timing
July 27th, 2023
Tia
ace
Great timing.
July 27th, 2023
