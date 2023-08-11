Previous
Hieroglyphic Trail, Superstition Mountains by 365projectorgbilllaing
Hieroglyphic Trail, Superstition Mountains

"The 1.5 mile Hieroglyphic Trail climbs a gentle slope covered with many cacti then enters the lower end of a boulder-filled canyon, ending at a rocky section where pools of water persist for much of the year. It was a location important for the ancient Hohokam Indians, who inhabited this desert region up to 1,500 years ago. Evidence of their settlement includes hundreds of petroglyphs etched into the dark, weathered surface of the basalt cliffs above the pools, some with very intricate designs."
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Bill Laing

