Previous
Where's Waldo (the bird)? by 365projectorgbilllaing
154 / 365

Where's Waldo (the bird)?

The saguaro started blooming in June. Those blooms have faded now, leaving morsels for the small birds to feed on.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a stunning capture, gorgeous saguaro and cloudscape!
August 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise