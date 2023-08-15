Sign up
154 / 365
Where's Waldo (the bird)?
The saguaro started blooming in June. Those blooms have faded now, leaving morsels for the small birds to feed on.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Bill Laing
ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture, gorgeous saguaro and cloudscape!
August 15th, 2023
