Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
161 / 365
Lonely Man ~ Oregon Coast
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill Laing
ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
161
photos
41
followers
24
following
44% complete
View this month »
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
21st August 2023 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
I like this photo, beautiful capture - when I see people looking out to sea I always ponder on their thoughts.
August 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close