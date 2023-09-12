Previous
The Sentinel by 365projectorgbilllaing
182 / 365

The Sentinel

Best in black.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful night shot. Love how the path is slightly illuminated.
September 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise