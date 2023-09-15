Minus Tide ~ Oregon Coast

A "minus tide" is a low tide that is significantly lower than usual. Minus tides along the Oregon coast are predictable, but relatively infrequent. During a typical low tide, the rocks in this scene would still be under water and a safe refuge for the myriad sea creatures (as seen here, totally encrusting the rocks) that adhere to rocks like these. A minus tide event temporarily uncovers the rocks and offers an opportunity for exploration and examination. This minus tide confirms what marine biologists have discovered. The population of larger sea creatures like star fish and sea anemones, that you would normally see on rocks like these, has dramatically declined in recent years, signally unhealthy conditions (pollution and other factors?) in the sea, in general.