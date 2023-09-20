Yaquina Head Lighthouse ~ Oregon Coast

Several years ago, I was invited to participate in a photography exhibit celebrating the beauty and complexity of the ocean. The exhibit was at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center in Newport, Oregon. Each exhibitor was invited to submit an artist's statement. This is what I wrote:



"It’s said that there are two types of people in the world: Mountain People and Ocean People. Since moving to the Pacific Northwest ten years ago, I have discovered that I am most definitely an Ocean Person. I love everything about the ocean: it’s sights, sounds, how it feels on the skin, even its smell; the weather with its dramatic clouds or soothing fog; the people who go there to earn a living or find recreation. Somehow it’s both exhilarating and calming at the same time. It never ceases to amaze.



"Low tide, particularly a minus tide, can be particularly enthralling. That period when stretches of beach and rock that had been under water, but are now exposed, provides an opportunity to understand the vastness of the sea in a small tide pool. I have tried through my photography to express my emotional response to the ocean. I hope you enjoy seeing these images, as much as I did creating them.”



The lighthouse scene above is quite near the Heritage Center.

