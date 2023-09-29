Previous
Blue Boat ~ Newport, Oregon by 365projectorgbilllaing
198 / 365

Blue Boat ~ Newport, Oregon

29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Bill Laing

@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
Beautiful shot and reflections fav
September 29th, 2023  
A lovely shot and reflection
September 29th, 2023  
