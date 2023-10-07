Previous
Agave by 365projectorgbilllaing
206 / 365

Agave

This photo will be the source image of tomorrow’s tessellation posting.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise