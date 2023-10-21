Sign up
220 / 365
You Have Reached the End of the World. There Is No Internet Access Beyond This Point
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Bill Laing
ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
220
photos
52
followers
48
following
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Corinne C
ace
A little eery and great photo!
October 21st, 2023
