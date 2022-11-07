Previous
Beauty is everywhere by 365projectorgchristine
80 / 365

Beauty is everywhere

Love seeing the deer in the morning.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
21% complete

Corinne C ace
Fabulous and very Christmassy
November 9th, 2022  
karinm ace
Great shot
November 9th, 2022  
