Photo 597
Nothing more beautifully at peace
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
5
4
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1033
photos
95
followers
92
following
163% complete
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
9th March 2024 12:39pm
Tags
life after the solar eclipse
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and colours, the light amazing!
April 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the colors
April 20th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful
April 20th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Pretty
April 20th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful and I love the lighting.
April 20th, 2024
