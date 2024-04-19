Sign up
Previous
Photo 596
Be careful I could hurt you
Agave americana, commonly known as the century plant, maguey, or American aloe, is a flowering plant species belonging to the family Asparagaceae. It is native to Mexico and the United States, specifically Texas
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
5
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1031
photos
95
followers
92
following
163% complete
589
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
17th April 2024 9:59am
Privacy
Public
Tags
life after the solar eclipse
Dawn
ace
Nasty thorns
April 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Ouch. Great capture.
April 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing close up and detail of these nasty thorns.
April 19th, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Scary. :)
April 19th, 2024
BillyBoy
Great close-up.
April 19th, 2024
