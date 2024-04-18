Previous
What does the orange poppy symbolize? by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 595

What does the orange poppy symbolize?

Orange Poppy represents health and regeneration. This flower is a representation of remembrance and sacrifice. Poppies are known to be the official flower for memorial day, it is a symbol of sacrifice and lives lost during the American civil war.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise