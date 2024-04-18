Sign up
Previous
Photo 595
What does the orange poppy symbolize?
Orange Poppy represents health and regeneration. This flower is a representation of remembrance and sacrifice. Poppies are known to be the official flower for memorial day, it is a symbol of sacrifice and lives lost during the American civil war.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1029
photos
95
followers
92
following
163% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
16th April 2024 11:43am
Privacy
Public
Tags
life after the solar eclipse
