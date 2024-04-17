Previous
Good morning by 365projectorgchristine
Good morning

"I suppose the best kind of spring morning is the best weather God has to offer"
Dodie Smith
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
April 17th, 2024  
