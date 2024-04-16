Sign up
Photo 593
Then the rain came back
Now we "listen to the rhythm of the falling rain"
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
3
1
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1025
photos
95
followers
92
following
162% complete
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
13th April 2024 4:00pm
Tags
life after the solar eclipse
Fisher Family
A reminder of earlier in the day, we are having lots of rain!
Katharine
April 16th, 2024
bkb in the city
Nice shot
April 16th, 2024
Diana
Fabulous rain shot for a wonderful song.
April 16th, 2024
