Photo 609
Back to the grocery store-in the flower section
Frog joke:
Why are frogs so happy?
They eat whatever bugs them.
2nd May 2024
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
merry month of may
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL-nice one :)
May 2nd, 2024
